PM Narendra Modi Weekend Box Office Report: Vivek Oberoi's Film Races Ahead Of India's Most Wanted

Here's How This Vivek Oberoi Starrer Fared In Three Days

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#PMNarendraModi showed positive trending across the weekend... Biz on Day 3 gave the much-required push... Weekdays crucial, since it needs to maintain the momentum for a satisfactory total... Fri 2.88 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 5.12 cr. Total: ₹ 11.76 cr. India biz."

Vivek Oberoi's Film Beats Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted

By collecting a total of Rs. 11. 76 crore in three days, the film raced ahead of Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted which too released on the same day as this Vivek Oberoi starrer and minted Rs. 8.66 crore over the weekend.

Everything Happens For The Best: Omung Kumar

The biopic was supposed to hit the theatrical screens earlier. However the release date got pushed ahead because of the Lok Sabha.

In an exclusive interview with Filmibeat when director Omung Kumar was asked if he was hurt by that, he said, "Initially, we reacted quite badly because nahi hona chahiye tha. One day before you can't ban a film so it was a shocker to us. We were hurt at the time. But maybe everything happens for best. Now, things have fallen in place.

Did Modi's Real Life Win In The Elections Help The Film?

Omung told HT, "I hope so. Planning to make the film earlier and releasing it during the election season was supposed to be a high point for us, not depending on any victory. But it was postponed. Maybe everything happens for the best.

We had planned that if he (PM Modi) comes back to power on May 23 and his victory is big enough, it will help us after all. The whole of India is in celebratory mood, maybe that is going to help us."

Omung Kumar On Why He Made A Biopic On Modi

"It's an inspiring story. If someone said fifty years ago that this child is going to become the prime minister of the country after turning 60, its unbelievable. How did it happen and who is this person, that inspired me. He became the prime minister of India. And the world is taking notice because this has never happened before.

And right now with the second thumping victory that he's got, it's unbelievable. There is something about this man and that is I wanted to show in my film. I like zero-to-hero films and that is what it is."