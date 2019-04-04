Romeo Akbar Walter Box Office Prediction: Will John Abraham's Espionage Thriller Earn Big Bucks?

Romeo Akbar Walter Opening Box Office Collection Prediction

According to a report in Indian Express, trade analyst Girish Johar stated that RAW is expected to collect around Rs 6 to 6.5 crore on its opening day.

John Chooses His Films Carefully

Johar told the daily, "John chooses his films very carefully because he doesn't want to disappoint his fans. Whatever choices he has made, all have been good. With RAW too, whatever promotional material we have watched is impressive."

RAW Looks A Thrilling Ride

He further added, "The film is based on an Indian spy working in Pakistan and from the looks of it, it looks intriguing as well as a thrilling ride at the box office. I am expecting a good start for the film. I peg its day one box office collection around Rs 6-6.5 crore."

Will It Be A Hat-trick For John?

"RAW has all the makings of a sleeper hit but nothing can be said until we watch the movie and get the audience reaction on it. But definitely, it seems to be an underdog. It can turn out to be another successful venture for John, after Parmanu and Satyameva Jayate. There are chances that John might have a hattrick of hit films with RAW."