This week saw the release of John Abraham-Mouni Roy starrer Romeo Akbar Walter. The film saw a solo release since the release date of the other film PM Narendra Modi got postponed. RAW has John essaying the role of an undercover Indian agent who is deployed to Pakistan for a mission.

The film opened to mixed reviews from the critics and early reports suggest that the espionage thriller has got a slow start at the box office. Early reports suggest that the box office occupancy of day 1 was recorded at 10-15% which is much lower than what was expected from the film on an opening day.

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens had to say after watching this John Abraham starrer.

Gaurav Gahlot ‏ @_gauravgahlot "It's surprising how a movie like #RomeoAkbarWalter is so underrated. I had goosebumps, I was emotional, I was connected. #India watch this movie, forget about ratings and reviews. @TheJohnAbraham, you earned a fan today. #MustWatch #India." Sethumadhavan Napan ‏ @Sethumadhavan "#RomeoAkbarWalter aka #RAW-is a wasted opportunity by Robbie Grewal. What could have been a slick spy thriller is dull & sluggish for a major part & by the time but actually gets Interesting its way too late & the damage is already done." Sameer ‏ @GEMINI0589 "#RomeoAkbarWalter Wow, what a movie. I m speechless by the tremendous acting by @TheJohnAbraham @bindasbhidu n the entire cast n crew. Its a must film for every INDIANS.This masterpiece gives u an edge of ur seat feeling moment. Feels proud to be INDIAN." Mohamed Inayath ‏ @inayath7771 "#RomeoAkbarWalterreview Thanks to the director, he let me know how cigarettes burn(from really close). And about the movie, it's slow, pointless and an absolute waste of time. 1.5/5." badal yadav ‏ @badal_bnftv "#RomeoAkbarWalter Interval: demands your attention, better than what I expected. Some minor issues.

#RAWReview #RAW #RomeoAkbarWalterreview."

