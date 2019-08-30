English
    Saaho Box Office Collection (Hindi Version) Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Bumper Opening

    Saaho, one of the most anticipated movies of the year, has opened to mixed reactions. While many critics were left disappointed with the film, die-hard fans of Prabhas are just too happy to catch 'Darling' on the silver screen. Having said that, Saaho also got trolled mercilessly by many netizens as they felt that Prabhas has failed to perform up to expectations. Speaking of Saaho first day box office collections, trade analysts hint that the film would have easily earned between Rs 18-20 crore, thanks to the advance bookings!

    Before Saaho's release, trade analyst, Girish Johar had said, "The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding.

    It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore."

    Unfortunately, Saaho failed to impress critics and the 'word of mouth' might affect the business of the film. The first day collections might look good, but for a long run, any movie - be it of a superstar or any actor for that matter, word of mouth plays a major role!

    We all remember how much love Prabhas received after the release of Baahubali and owing to the same reason, the actor became a pan-India star. But it seems, Prabhas's wrong project selection might take back all the love and praises from the fans.

    Saaho, which is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, needs to perform extremely well, not only on weekends but also on weekdays to earn profits. However, considering the 'short review tweets' on Twitter over Saaho release, it seems pretty tough!

    Saaho (Hindi Version) FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online To Download In HD Print; Prabhas's Fear Becomes Real

    Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 0:02 [IST]
