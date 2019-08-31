Saaho Box Office Collections (Hindi Version) Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Bumper Opening

Trade Analyst Girish Johar Had Earlier Said..

Before Saaho's release, trade analyst, Girish Johar had said, "The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding.

It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore."

What About The Word Of Mouth?

Unfortunately, Saaho failed to impress critics and the 'word of mouth' might affect the business of the film. The first day collections might look good, but for a long run, any movie - be it of a superstar or any actor for that matter, word of mouth plays a major role!

Saaho Gets Trolled & It Ain't A Good Sign

We all remember how much love Prabhas received after the release of Baahubali and owing to the same reason, the actor became a pan-India star. But it seems, Prabhas's wrong project selection might take back all the love and praises from the fans.

Will Saaho Suffer Losses?

Saaho, which is made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, needs to perform extremely well, not only on weekends but also on weekdays to earn profits. However, considering the 'short review tweets' on Twitter over Saaho release, it seems pretty tough!