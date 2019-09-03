English
    Saaho Box Office Collection (Hindi Version) Day 4

    Despite being trolled and getting a mixed response from the many critics, Saaho continues to shine at the box office. Speaking of Saaho's fourth-day box office collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday [some parts of #India]... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version."

    The real test of Saaho will begin from today i.e., Tuesday. If the film still manages to rake in moolah in weekdays, Prabhas can happily take a sigh of relief.

    While promoting Saaho, Prabhas was asked, if he feels that Saaho will be an acid test for him, to which he had answered, "Yes. I know. There is a lot of pressure on me, but the script is the master for any film, even for Baahubali. Also, because Saaho is releasing in so many languages, and the budget is so high. Sujeeth (director) worked for so many years on it. He and the producer are my friends, so it's also a personal thing."

    Made on a budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

    saaho box office prabhas
