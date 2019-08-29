Saaho (Hindi) Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Will 'Baahubali' Prabhas Rule The Box Office?

Opening Day Box Office Prediction For 'Saaho' (Hindi Version)

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, the Hindi version of 'Saaho' is expected to mint around Rs 15-20 crore at the box office.

There's A Great Anticipation Around This Prabhas Starrer

Johar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore."

Will The Film Shatter The Record Of 'Baahubali'

To this, the trade analyst added, "It would not be fair to compare Saaho with Baahubali. It was a traditional Indian, desi mythological film. Saaho is contemporary, sleek, stylish and upmarket film. Prabhas is a star and is coming after delivering two of the biggest blockbusters but it's not right to compare them."

'Saaho' Is Expected To Bet The Top Box-Office Openers

Going by the early estimates, Saaho is expected to rewrite history by beating the top box-office openers which includes 'Thugs of Hindostan' (Rs 52.25 crore), 'Avengers Endgame' (Rs 53 crore), 'Happy New Year' (Rs 44.97 crore) and 'Bharat' (Rs 42.30 crore).

The Trailer Has Done The Trick, Says Girish Johar

According to him, the film is "being promoted on a large scale." For him, "the trailer has done the trick and all in all, the film has a mega feel. It is a mega spectacle from the look of it and people will be intrigued to watch Saaho."