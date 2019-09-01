English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Saaho Box Office Collections (Hindi Version) Day 2: This Prabhas Film Sets Box Office On Fire!

    By
    |

    Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film, 'Saaho' hit the theatrical screens on Friday (August 30). While the action-thriller received mixed reviews from the critics, it minted an earth-shattering opening at the box office.

    The Hindi version of the film collected a bumper opening of Rs. 24.40 crore nett at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas' superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version." (sic)

    Speaking about the day 2 box office collections, early reports suggest that the Hindi version of the movie has crossed the 50 crore-mark. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter page and posted, "#Saaho Hindi has crossed 50 cr nett in 2 days All-India." (sic)

    Saaho Impresses At The Box Office

    Saaho Impresses At The Box Office

    With Rs 24.40 crore in its kitty on the opening day, the Prabhas starrer has become the third biggest Hindi opener after Salman Khan's Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore).

    The Film Grossed Rs 130 Crore Worldwide On Its Opening Day

    The Film Grossed Rs 130 Crore Worldwide On Its Opening Day

    The official Twitter page of Saaho posted, "BLOCKBUSTER Beginning for the biggest action entertainer of the year! #Saaho collects 130 CR+ gross worldwide on Day 1!" (sic)

    Saaho Has Been Mounted On A Huge Scale

    Saaho Has Been Mounted On A Huge Scale

    While there were many speculations doing the rounds about the film's budget, in an interview with Film Companion, Prabhas had revealed that the film's budget is Rs. 350 crore.

    The 'Baahubali' Effect

    The 'Baahubali' Effect

    Post the blockbuster success of 'Baabubali' franchise, Prabhas became a pan-Indian star and that's one of the reasons why the audience has been flocking to cinema halls to watch the film, despite the mixed reviews. It now needs to be seen whether 'Saaho' manages to rake in the moolah on weekdays as well.

    Saaho Movie Review: This Prabhas Starrer Makes Us Ask, 'Baby Won't You Tell Me, Why This Mess?'

    More SAAHO News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue