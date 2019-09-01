Saaho Box Office Collections (Hindi Version) Day 2: This Prabhas Film Sets Box Office On Fire!

Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film, 'Saaho' hit the theatrical screens on Friday (August 30). While the action-thriller received mixed reviews from the critics, it minted an earth-shattering opening at the box office.

The Hindi version of the film collected a bumper opening of Rs. 24.40 crore nett at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas' superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version." (sic)

Speaking about the day 2 box office collections, early reports suggest that the Hindi version of the movie has crossed the 50 crore-mark. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter page and posted, "#Saaho Hindi has crossed 50 cr nett in 2 days All-India." (sic)

Saaho Impresses At The Box Office With Rs 24.40 crore in its kitty on the opening day, the Prabhas starrer has become the third biggest Hindi opener after Salman Khan's Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore). The Film Grossed Rs 130 Crore Worldwide On Its Opening Day The official Twitter page of Saaho posted, "BLOCKBUSTER Beginning for the biggest action entertainer of the year! #Saaho collects 130 CR+ gross worldwide on Day 1!" (sic) Saaho Has Been Mounted On A Huge Scale While there were many speculations doing the rounds about the film's budget, in an interview with Film Companion, Prabhas had revealed that the film's budget is Rs. 350 crore. The 'Baahubali' Effect Post the blockbuster success of 'Baabubali' franchise, Prabhas became a pan-Indian star and that's one of the reasons why the audience has been flocking to cinema halls to watch the film, despite the mixed reviews. It now needs to be seen whether 'Saaho' manages to rake in the moolah on weekdays as well.

