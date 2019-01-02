 »   »   »  Simmba Box Office Collection (Day 6) Wednesday: The Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore

Simmba (Day 6) Wednesday Box Office Collection

As per estimates, Simmba might collect Rs 10 - 15 Crores at the box office on Wednesday (Day 6), all thanks to the New Years 2019 holiday. The film-makers have released the movie in an apt time and have benefited really well.

Simmba (Day 4) Monday Box Office Collection

As surprising as it might sound, Simmba collected Rs 21.24 Crores at the box office on Monday (Day 4) and that beats its own record of Rs 20.72 Crores on the first day of its release. Monday, was the last day of 2018 and the audiences showered their love towards the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Simmba To Cross The Rs 200 Crore Mark At The Box Office?

Now that Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba crossed the magical number of Rs 100 Crores at the box office, we will have to wait and watch if the movie can enter the Rs 200 Crore club as well. Nothing is impossible, folks!

Simmba Is Doing Well Overseas Too

It's not just in India, folks! Ranveer Singh's Simmba is doing really well abroad too and has collected Rs 39.85 Crores at the box office in just 4 days of its release. That's awesome, right?