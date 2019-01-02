 »   »   »  Simmba Box Office Collection (Day 6) Wednesday: The Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Rafale Judgment: Shourie, Sinha And Prashant Bhushan File Review Petition
-
- Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 100 From Airtel, Reliance Jio & Vodafone
- India Vs Australia: Probable India XI For Sydney Test
- Jawa Motorcycle Deliveries To Begin Soon — Waiting Period Still Nine Months
- Check Out This New Poster Of Ranveer- Alia's Gully Boy!
- Buy these stocks for long term gains
- Experience The Best Of Lucknow
- Kajol's Sunshine Yellow Dress Is So Breezy And So On Our Bucket List
Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is rocking the box office as the movie sucessfully crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark today on Wednesday (Day 6). The movie received a lot of positive reviews from both fans and critics alike and going by the buzz, hype and the word of mouth it got, Simmba might have another week of continuous run at the box office and add more moolah into its kitty.
Simmba (Day 6) Wednesday Box Office Collection
Simmba collected Rs 28.19 Crores at the box office on Wednesday (Day 6), all thanks to the New Years 2019 holiday. The film-makers have released the movie in an apt time and have benefited really well. The total collection for Simmba now stands at Rs 124.54 Crores.
Simmba (Day 4) Monday Box Office Collection
As surprising as it might sound, Simmba collected Rs 21.24 Crores at the box office on Monday (Day 4) and that beats its own record of Rs 20.72 Crores on the first day of its release. Monday, was the last day of 2018 and the audiences showered their love towards the Rohit Shetty directorial.
Simmba To Cross The Rs 200 Crore Mark At The Box Office?
Now that Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba crossed the magical number of Rs 100 Crores at the box office, we will have to wait and watch if the movie can enter the Rs 200 Crore club as well. Nothing is impossible, folks!
Simmba Is Doing Well Overseas Too
It's not just in India, folks! Ranveer Singh's Simmba is doing really well abroad too and has collected Rs 39.85 Crores at the box office in just 4 days of its release. That's awesome, right?
Most Read: RIP Kader Khan: View Rare & Unseen Pictures Of The Legendary Actor