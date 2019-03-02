Sonchiriya FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Sushant-Bhumi's Film Gets A Poor Opening!

Sonchiriya Box Office Day 1 Collection: Sushant Singh Rajput | Bhumi Pednekar | FilmiBeat

Along with Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi, this week also saw the release of Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya. The film based in the Chambal ravines, released in 720 screens in India.

Despite positive word-of-mouth from most critics, the film has failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. As per early estimates, Sonchiriya has managed to earn just Rs 1 crore on its opening day. It needs to be seen if this positive reviews translate into business at the box office over the weekend.

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this dacoit-drama-

Vineet Durani ‏ @vineetdurani "Saw #Sonchiriya yesterday. Brilliant storytelling! Well done #AbhishekChaubey. @itsSSR @bhumipednekar @RanvirShorey @BajpayeeManoj you just disappeared on the screen for me for those 2 hrs and stayed with me beyond." McAsoy ‏ @McAsoy2 "@RanvirShorey and @itsSSR deserve all the awards for their beautiful performance. So intense,so real. #Sonchiriya." Sumit Chadha ‏ @hinglish1 "#Sonchiriya takes u bck to d films of yore Super performances by a super cast Wish @BajpayeeManoj sir was in evry frame can't get enuf of his Man Singh spin Tailor-made roles fr @RanvirShorey @itsSSR #Ashutoshrana @bhumipednekar seamlessly got under d skin of their characters." Shubham Sinha ‏ @shubh_im "@BajpayeeManoj Loved #Sonchiriya Specially those announcements. Nailed it." Saurabh Singh ‏ @SyncreticSau "#Sonchiriya is one of the most authentic movies ever made, it's pure Nirvana. Kudos to th wrtr & director fr putting ths together, Chambal is a revelation. Tk a bow @BajpayeeManoj @itsSSR @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @ranaashutosh10 @RonnieScrewvala @ZeeMusicCompany @RSVPMovies."

