Sonchiriya SECOND DAY (Saturday) Box Office Collection: Sushant's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat!

Pushkar ‏ @doorvadal

"Watched #Sonchiriya Dear @bhumipednekar

Love the way you are unfolding the silk of love in @DumLagaKeHaisha to jute of rebel in #Sonchiriya ..keep it up..proud of you and yes love you!"

Brijesh Dave ‏ @way_to_eternity

"Saw #Sonchiriya on friday and I am still in hangover. What a gem of a cinema it was, perhaps best I have seen in long. "Poetry in Motion" Dark. Disturbing. Layered. Thanks Abhishek,writers & Acting School @BajpayeeManoj @itsSSR @bhumipednekar @RanvirShorey Aashutosh @RSVPMovies."

w̶h̶y̶ ᴀᴠɪ ‏ @AVItheKKC

"#Sonchiriya is for mature audience.The film is engaging, Entertaining and disturbing at some point.

It takes you to the wild raw ghats of Chambal with top notch performance to look forward."

ketan deshpande ‏ ketande45263041

"just came to see the amazing #sonchiriya and its running in empty theater but huge respect to abhishek chubey and writer sudip sharma for making such a hard hitting dacoit drama kudos @itsSSR bhoomi pednerkar and @BajpayeeManoj for amazing performance."

Faiyaz Chunawala ‏ @faiyazchunawala

"#Sonchiriya is a rare layered mainstream film, a tale of Dharma & redemption packaged as a thriller, Subversion of Patriarchy & caste division.Great consistency by Mr. Chaubey and Mr. Sharma. Reminded me of High Noon (and one great Jack Nicholson movie which may act as a Spoiler)."