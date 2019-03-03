Sonchiriya SECOND DAY (Saturday) Box Office Collection: Sushant's Film Struggles To Stay Afloat!
Sushant Singh Rajput- Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya which hit the theatrical screens on March 1, is facing a tough competition from Kartik Aaryan- Kriti Sanon's Luka Chuppi. The dacoit drama which released on a limited screens of 720 screens is struggling to stay afloat.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier tweeted, "#SonChiriya opens to low numbers, since the screen count [720 screens]/shows are limited and also because it caters to a niche audience... Biz on Day 2 and 3 crucial... Fri ₹ 1.20 cr. India biz." Speaking about the Day 2 box office collection, early estimates suugest that the film has collected around Rs 1.30 crore on Saturday.
Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this movie.
Pushkar @doorvadal
"Watched #Sonchiriya Dear @bhumipednekar
Love the way you are unfolding the silk of love in @DumLagaKeHaisha to jute of rebel in #Sonchiriya ..keep it up..proud of you and yes love you!"
Brijesh Dave @way_to_eternity
"Saw #Sonchiriya on friday and I am still in hangover. What a gem of a cinema it was, perhaps best I have seen in long. "Poetry in Motion" Dark. Disturbing. Layered. Thanks Abhishek,writers & Acting School @BajpayeeManoj @itsSSR @bhumipednekar @RanvirShorey Aashutosh @RSVPMovies."
w̶h̶y̶ ᴀᴠɪ @AVItheKKC
"#Sonchiriya is for mature audience.The film is engaging, Entertaining and disturbing at some point.
It takes you to the wild raw ghats of Chambal with top notch performance to look forward."
ketan deshpande ketande45263041
"just came to see the amazing #sonchiriya and its running in empty theater but huge respect to abhishek chubey and writer sudip sharma for making such a hard hitting dacoit drama kudos @itsSSR bhoomi pednerkar and @BajpayeeManoj for amazing performance."
Faiyaz Chunawala @faiyazchunawala
"#Sonchiriya is a rare layered mainstream film, a tale of Dharma & redemption packaged as a thriller, Subversion of Patriarchy & caste division.Great consistency by Mr. Chaubey and Mr. Sharma. Reminded me of High Noon (and one great Jack Nicholson movie which may act as a Spoiler)."
