Sonchiriya Weekend Box Office Report: This Sushant-Bhumi Film Scores Low Numbers At The Box Office

Sonchiriya Box Office First Weekend Collection: Sushant Singh Rajput | Bhumi Pednekar

Despite glowing reviews from the critics, Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. With a limited theatrical release of 720 screens, this Abhishek Chaubey directorial minted an opening box office collection of Rs 1.20 crore.

On Saturday, it collected Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday which was followed by Rs 1.90 crore on Sunday. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 4.60 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SonChiriya won tremendous acclaim, but, unfortunately, it did not convert into footfalls and numbers... Did improve slightly on Day 2 and 3, but the weekend total remains extremely low... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.60 cr. India biz.

Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this dacoit drama.

advait bhadane ‏ @AdvaitBhadane "#Sonchiriya is one the best movies I have watched in recent times. Superb performances by @itsSSR @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj great story and direction. You are doing great work as a producer @RonnieScrewvala." Sid Garg ‏ @soluchanlover "To all the movie goers of my list .Plz do urself a favour and make some time for #Sonchiriya .This movie deserve some love .Plz go for it .Thanks @sonchiriya @itsSSR @BajpayeeManoj @bhumipednekar @RanvirShorey #AbhishekChaubey." Dee ‏@Deepa0130 "Watched #SonChiriya today, vouched some phenomenal work by all @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @itsSSR @bhumipednekar and of course @ashutoshrana10. Great direction and production. Wish we could have more of @BajpayeeManoj on the screen." Soumyadeep Kar ‏ @SomyadeepKR "Still can't get over #Sonchiriya...It's one of the sensational movies in recent times with top notch performance by @itsSSR @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @bhumipednekar ..And direction of #AbhishekChaubey is truly par Excellence!...👌👌." Puspangshu Chowdhury ‏ @puspangshu "Sonchiriya stays with you long after the credit rolls. Dark, gritty, unflinching. Transports you to that milieu. Do seek your #Sonchiriya in theatre, folks. It deserves all our love and attention. @itsSSR @bhumipednekar @RanvirShorey @BajpayeeManoj."

