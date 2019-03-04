English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sonchiriya Weekend Box Office Report: This Sushant-Bhumi Film Scores Low Numbers At The Box Office

    By
    |
    Sonchiriya Box Office First Weekend Collection: Sushant Singh Rajput | Bhumi Pednekar | FilmiBeat

    Despite glowing reviews from the critics, Sushant Singh Rajput-Bhumi Pednekar's Sonchiriya failed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. With a limited theatrical release of 720 screens, this Abhishek Chaubey directorial minted an opening box office collection of Rs 1.20 crore.

    On Saturday, it collected Rs 1.50 crore on Saturday which was followed by Rs 1.90 crore on Sunday. The three-day box office collection now stands at Rs 4.60 crore. 

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#SonChiriya won tremendous acclaim, but, unfortunately, it did not convert into footfalls and numbers... Did improve slightly on Day 2 and 3, but the weekend total remains extremely low... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr, Sun 1.90 cr. Total: ₹ 4.60 cr. India biz.

    Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this dacoit drama.

    advait bhadane ‏ @AdvaitBhadane

    "#Sonchiriya is one the best movies I have watched in recent times. Superb performances by @itsSSR @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj great story and direction. You are doing great work as a producer @RonnieScrewvala."

    Sid Garg ‏ @soluchanlover

    "To all the movie goers of my list .Plz do urself a favour and make some time for #Sonchiriya .This movie deserve some love .Plz go for it .Thanks @sonchiriya @itsSSR @BajpayeeManoj @bhumipednekar @RanvirShorey #AbhishekChaubey."

    Dee ‏@Deepa0130

    "Watched #SonChiriya today, vouched some phenomenal work by all @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @itsSSR @bhumipednekar and of course @ashutoshrana10. Great direction and production. Wish we could have more of @BajpayeeManoj on the screen."

    Soumyadeep Kar ‏ @SomyadeepKR

    "Still can't get over #Sonchiriya...It's one of the sensational movies in recent times with top notch performance by @itsSSR @BajpayeeManoj @RanvirShorey @bhumipednekar ..And direction of #AbhishekChaubey is truly par Excellence!...👌👌."

    Puspangshu Chowdhury ‏ @puspangshu

    "Sonchiriya stays with you long after the credit rolls. Dark, gritty, unflinching. Transports you to that milieu. Do seek your #Sonchiriya in theatre, folks. It deserves all our love and attention. @itsSSR @bhumipednekar @RanvirShorey @BajpayeeManoj."

    ALSO READ: Luka Chuppi Weekend Box Office Report: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Film Mints Rs 32.13 Crore

    Story first published: Monday, March 4, 2019, 15:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue