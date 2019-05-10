Student Of The Year 2 FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Film Begins On A Slow Note!

Karan Johar's much awaited film 'Student Of The Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria released across 3500 screens in India. With lukewarm reviews pouring in, as per a Box Office India report, the film witnessed an average occupancy of 20-25% in the morning shows.

The report further stated, "The opening in the multiplexes is pretty much in the range of a 'Total Dhamaal' but the collections in Central India and Gujarat are well short of 'Total Dhamaal'. The film is not in the zone of a 'Baaghi 2' (Tiger Shroff's last release) and even though it might have action in it, the film is more of a college musical romance which limits that mass audience. Tiger Shroff has a huge following in CP, Nizam, Maharashtra and East India which could be second to Salman Khan only but this film probably holds less appeal for them which could be reflected in the figures."

As per early estimates, the film might mint around Rs 12 crore on its opening day.

