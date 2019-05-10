Student Of The Year 2 FIRST DAY Box Office Collection: Film Begins On A Slow Note!
Karan Johar's much awaited film 'Student Of The Year 2' starring Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria released across 3500 screens in India. With lukewarm reviews pouring in, as per a Box Office India report, the film witnessed an average occupancy of 20-25% in the morning shows.
The report further stated, "The opening in the multiplexes is pretty much in the range of a 'Total Dhamaal' but the collections in Central India and Gujarat are well short of 'Total Dhamaal'. The film is not in the zone of a 'Baaghi 2' (Tiger Shroff's last release) and even though it might have action in it, the film is more of a college musical romance which limits that mass audience. Tiger Shroff has a huge following in CP, Nizam, Maharashtra and East India which could be second to Salman Khan only but this film probably holds less appeal for them which could be reflected in the figures."
As per early estimates, the film might mint around Rs 12 crore on its opening day.
Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati reacted to this college romance-
Aditi Raval @aditiraval
"Apart from the #TIGERSHROFF and the rest of the cast, nothing is good about the film ... music and storyline is not up to the mark. Some one liners are good and Tiger is good but overall strictly an average film #StudentOfTheYear2Review #SOTY2."
GK SIRIUS @gk_sirius
"Just watched the #StudentOfTheYear2 Indian masala movie...story was somewhat not new but #TigerShroff stunts and humour was excellent..loved it ... and how to say killed it #AnanyaPandey loved your everything ..." acting,humour,cuteness " superb work!!!! ... love to see more....."
Rj Harshil @RjHarshil
"What are the things which are missing in #Soty2 ? Good Music , Good story , Song like Disco Diwane , strong supporting actors like Rishi Kapoor , Ram Kapoor and Ronit Roy , Good Direction , and Good Actors ... no offence to first time actors. liked Ananya. #Studentoftheyear2."
Anjali Jhangiani @purplesaga
"What board is this school affiliated to? Which class are these students in? Syllabus kab khatam karte hai with all this nach gaana? I need answers
#StudentOfTheYear2."
Traveholics @traveh0lics
"#soty2review #StudentOfTheYear2 At the ripe old age of 30, some get married and have kids. Others are rotting away in their IT jobs. Some quit those jobs and travel. But if you happen to be Tiger Shroff, you go to school and do karate."