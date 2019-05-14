Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection (Fourth Day)

The Weekday Challenge

Now that the weekend has come and gone, Student Of The Year 2 faces the biggest challenge - that is to survive during the weekday. Though it collected Rs 5.52 crore on Monday, it looks like the Tiger Shroff starrer will have an average box office collection in the coming days.

SOTY 2 Total Collection

As of now, SOTY 2 has collected Rs 44.35 crores at the box office and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark during the first week of its release.

Investment Vs Returns

Student Of The Year 2 is made on a budget of Rs 80 crores and the movie is now in the halfway mark of its investment. We'll have to wait and watch if it can cross the invested amount and gain profits in the coming weeks.

Stiff Competition For SOTY 2

SOTY 2 will have to compete with Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De and Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 3 on May 17, 2019 onwards and that'll hamper its box office prospects further down. However, we'll have to wait and watch if the movie can stand and survive the test of time.