Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection (Second Day)

HatkeMom @Dish_A18

"So I watched #StudentOfTheYear2 and cheered a lot on Tiger Shroff's splits , kicks and jumps !My son was like , mom plz keep quite Whatta nonsense movie 😁"

Harshit Goyal @tangyharshit

"I don't know why they called the movie "Student of the Year Part 2" and not just simply "Karate Kid Part 3" #SOTY2 #StudentOfTheYear2 @iTIGERSHROFF @karanjohan @taran_adarsh."

HatkeMom @Dish_A18

"So I watched #StudentOfTheYear2 and cheered a lot on Tiger Shroff's splits , kicks and jumps !My son was like , mom plz keep quite Whatta nonsense movie 😁"

Sarbjeet hayer @KhalsaAngels99

"#StudentOfTheYear2, @iTIGERSHROFF,carries this movie on his shoulders with ease!#GodBless."