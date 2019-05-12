Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Collection (Second Day)
Student Of The Year 2, which released on May 10, 2019 managed to earn ₹ 12.06 crores at the box office on its opening day and reportedly, the film has earned approximately ₹ 12.06-14 crores at the box office on its second day. The film which casts Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles has received 'negative' reviews from the critics. However, the film has managed to woo some of the audiences and audiences have been giving mixed reactions to the movie.. Check out some of the latest reactions below..
HatkeMom @Dish_A18
"So I watched #StudentOfTheYear2 and cheered a lot on Tiger Shroff's splits , kicks and jumps !My son was like , mom plz keep quite Whatta nonsense movie 😁"
Harshit Goyal @tangyharshit
"I don't know why they called the movie "Student of the Year Part 2" and not just simply "Karate Kid Part 3" #SOTY2 #StudentOfTheYear2 @iTIGERSHROFF @karanjohan @taran_adarsh."
Sarbjeet hayer @KhalsaAngels99
"#StudentOfTheYear2, @iTIGERSHROFF,carries this movie on his shoulders with ease!#GodBless."
Student Of The Year 2 FULL MOVIE LEAKED Online By Tamilrockers