Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Prediction: Will It Face Stiff Competition From Avengers: Endgame?

Student Of The Year 2 Opening Day Box Office Prediction

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Student Of The Year 2 might collect an estimated box office collection of Rs 12-13 crores on its opening day.

It Will Depend On The Word-of-mouth

Johar further told Indian Express, "If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office."

The Excitement Level Is Quite High

Girish Johar told Pinkvilla, "Student of The Year 2 is coming from a successful franchise. Last time it launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

This time, it is launching Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Tiger is already an established star himself. So the excitement level is quite huge so, it's going to be a completely peppy, energetic and youthful film for the youngsters. The songs are also good".

Will Avengers: The Endgame Affect The Business Of Student Of The Year 2?

To this, the trade analyst added, "I don't think Avengers is going to be a big threat to SOTY 2. It can only be a threat if SOTY 2 is completely trashed out by reviews or word of mouth like Kalank.

People didn't like Kalank, so the evening shows got affected. But there's a mere change that SOTY 2 will be affected as from the trailer, it can be sensed that it is quite an energetic, peppy and entertaining kind of film.

Youth will go at least once over the weekend. If they find the content interesting and they like it, it has a good chance at the box office for sure."