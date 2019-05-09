Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Prediction: Will It Face Stiff Competition From Avengers: Endgame?

Student Of The Year 2 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff | Ananya pandey | Tara Sutaria | FilmiBeat

This week sees the release of Karan Johar's much awaited film 'Student Of The Year 2' which stars Tiger Shroff as the male lead. The college drama marks the Bollywood debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

While the first film marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra who later on went on to became popular Gen-X actors, it needs to be seen if the magic will recreated by the two new leading ladies of the film as well.

With the release of the film amidst the Avengers: Endgame mania, it needs to be seen if its box-office collection will be affected by the Marvel film which has smashed all box office records in India as well as abroad.

Meanwhile, here's what a trade analyst has to say about the opening box office collection of Student Of The Year 2.

Student Of The Year 2 Opening Day Box Office Prediction According to trade analyst Girish Johar, Student Of The Year 2 might collect an estimated box office collection of Rs 12-13 crores on its opening day. It Will Depend On The Word-of-mouth Johar further told Indian Express, "If the film is good, it can go up to Rs 15 crore and if the reviews and audience reaction is average, then it might get restricted to Rs 10 crore. If it is well made, it is poised to have a good run at the box office." The Excitement Level Is Quite High Girish Johar told Pinkvilla, "Student of The Year 2 is coming from a successful franchise. Last time it launched Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. This time, it is launching Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. Tiger is already an established star himself. So the excitement level is quite huge so, it's going to be a completely peppy, energetic and youthful film for the youngsters. The songs are also good". Will Avengers: The Endgame Affect The Business Of Student Of The Year 2? To this, the trade analyst added, "I don't think Avengers is going to be a big threat to SOTY 2. It can only be a threat if SOTY 2 is completely trashed out by reviews or word of mouth like Kalank. People didn't like Kalank, so the evening shows got affected. But there's a mere change that SOTY 2 will be affected as from the trailer, it can be sensed that it is quite an energetic, peppy and entertaining kind of film. Youth will go at least once over the weekend. If they find the content interesting and they like it, it has a good chance at the box office for sure."

