English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Super 30 Box Office Collection: Day 1 Business Report Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer

    By
    |
    Super 30 Box Office Day 1 Collection: Hrithik Roshan | Pankaj Tripath| Mrunal Thakur | FilmiBeat

    Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has already hit the theatres and the film received rather a positive response from most critics and movie-goers. Though, Super 30, which is a biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar, who's a founder of the Super 30 program, failed to take the box office by storm on its first day of release, we hear the film did a pretty good business and is expected to grow during the weekend, owing to positive word of mouth!

    So, how much did the film manage to rake in on Friday? Trade analyst Sumit Kadel writes, "#Super30 off to a mediocre start at the box office, film opened with 25-30% occupancy across India. Poised to grow noon shows onward." (-sic)

    Friday Box Office - ₹12-13 Crore

    Speaking of number, he wrote, "#Super30 has a slow start at the box office. Film started with 25% occupancy during morning shows & registering approx 35% occupancy in noon shows. As of now film is heading towards ₹ 10 cr+ Day-1, strong evening & night shows can take its total close to ₹ 12-13 cr nett."

    Girish Johar Talks About Super 30 Box Office Business

    While speaking to Business Today, yet another trade analyst Girish Johar says, "Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans.

    The trailer of the film has already made the right noise."

    'Super 30 Looks Another Winner For Hrithik'

    "Though it's not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik," added Mr Johar.

    Meanwhile, Netizens Are In Awe Of Super 30

    Many netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews on Super 30 and here's what they have to say..

    Vinay @Vnawani: "No rating is enough for #Super30. A classic master piece portraying true life events of a brilliant mathematician #AnandKumar played by @iHrithik."

    Akshaye Rathi @akshayerathi: "I've seen the audience react to heroic moments with claps & whistles. The interval point shows the protagonist's vulnerability & yet, the audience cheers for his fighting spirit! Underdog dramas done right are a sure shot way to reach the audience's hearts & #Super30 does that!"

    (Social media posts produced as it is)

    Watched Super 30 already? Share your review with us, in the comments section below.

    More HRITHIK ROSHAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue