Super 30 Box Office Collection: Day 1 Business Report Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer

Friday Box Office - ₹12-13 Crore

Speaking of number, he wrote, "#Super30 has a slow start at the box office. Film started with 25% occupancy during morning shows & registering approx 35% occupancy in noon shows. As of now film is heading towards ₹ 10 cr+ Day-1, strong evening & night shows can take its total close to ₹ 12-13 cr nett."

Girish Johar Talks About Super 30 Box Office Business

While speaking to Business Today, yet another trade analyst Girish Johar says, "Hrithik is coming after more than one and half years. Also, he is one of those superstars whose every film is eagerly awaited by fans.

The trailer of the film has already made the right noise."

'Super 30 Looks Another Winner For Hrithik'

"Though it's not a typical song and dance commercial film that Hrithik does, we know now the audience is open to actors doing content-based films. The content-driven films are also going a long way at the box office. Super 30 surely looks like another winner from Hrithik," added Mr Johar.

Meanwhile, Netizens Are In Awe Of Super 30

Many netizens took to micro-blogging site to share their reviews on Super 30 and here's what they have to say..

Vinay @Vnawani: "No rating is enough for #Super30. A classic master piece portraying true life events of a brilliant mathematician #AnandKumar played by @iHrithik."

Akshaye Rathi @akshayerathi: "I've seen the audience react to heroic moments with claps & whistles. The interval point shows the protagonist's vulnerability & yet, the audience cheers for his fighting spirit! Underdog dramas done right are a sure shot way to reach the audience's hearts & #Super30 does that!"