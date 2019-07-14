Super 30 SECOND DAY Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Film Picks Up Business At Box Office

shubham kumar‏ @shubhamkamble82

"One of the few biopics which made me to think and #Super30 is definitely one of them because of the career best performance by @iHrithik just fell in love with the way he was acting as #AnandKumar Also @TripathiiPankaj as usual did commendable job The BGM was as phenomenal as HR."

Harsha Vardhan (BHV)‏ @harsha_bhv

"Impressive, very impressive! A well made portrayal of Mr Anand Kumar sir, who deserves all the respect! The evolution of character arc from nothing to being something was shown very heart fully! Second half has some commercial but the first half is too good. #Super30 @iHrithik."

Yasser Usman @yasser_aks

Despite flaws, its heart is in the right place. #Super30 is full-on masala with some brilliant performances and emotional scenes.

Vijay Konapala @OneDayVj

"#Super30 Witnessed last night wid mah buddies! Such a masterpiece script bring to us with scintillating performance by @iHrithik #AnandKumar sir Kudos. This Film will make you cry, laugh and take you 2 realistic life in our society about education."

amitvsharmaa‏ @amitvsharmaa

"There are films....and then there are films like #super30 that live forever in our hearts...minds thank you @iHrithik @mrunal0801 and team for this epic film."

(Social media posts are unedited)