Super 30 SECOND DAY Box Office Collection

Hrithik Roshan's latest release 'Super 30' which is based on the true-story of real-life mathematician Anand Kumar, opened on a good note at the box office. The film minted Rs. 11.83 crore on its opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri Rs 11.83 cr. India biz."

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, the film showed better trends on Saturday with more filling fast and houseful shows and is expected to take a big leap on its second day.

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this Hrithik Roshan starrer.

shubham kumar‏ @shubhamkamble82 "One of the few biopics which made me to think and #Super30 is definitely one of them because of the career best performance by @iHrithik just fell in love with the way he was acting as #AnandKumar Also @TripathiiPankaj as usual did commendable job The BGM was as phenomenal as HR." Harsha Vardhan (BHV)‏ @harsha_bhv "Impressive, very impressive! A well made portrayal of Mr Anand Kumar sir, who deserves all the respect! The evolution of character arc from nothing to being something was shown very heart fully! Second half has some commercial but the first half is too good. #Super30 @iHrithik." Yasser Usman @yasser_aks Despite flaws, its heart is in the right place. #Super30 is full-on masala with some brilliant performances and emotional scenes. Vijay Konapala @OneDayVj "#Super30 Witnessed last night wid mah buddies! Such a masterpiece script bring to us with scintillating performance by @iHrithik #AnandKumar sir Kudos. This Film will make you cry, laugh and take you 2 realistic life in our society about education." amitvsharmaa‏ @amitvsharmaa "There are films....and then there are films like #super30 that live forever in our hearts...minds thank you @iHrithik @mrunal0801 and team for this epic film."

