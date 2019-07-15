Super 30 Box Office Collection: Third Day Business Report Of Hrithik Roshan Starrer

Super 30 Box Office Weekend Collection: Hrithik Roshan | Pankaj Tripath| Mrunal Thakur | FilmiBeat

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 witnessed a huge jump on its second day at the box office and earned ₹18 crore, while making a total of ₹30 crore. Just like Saturday, Sunday was also one happy day for Super 30 at the box office and the film raked in approximately ₹20-22 crore on its third day.

Trade analyst Sumeet Kadel writes that with Sunday collection's, Super 30 will easily enter the ₹50-crore club at the box office. Back in 2017, when Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil had released on Republic day, its' first three-day numbers were ₹39 crore.

Speaking of Super 30's overseas collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh writes, "#Super30 - Overseas...Day 1: $ 902k. Day 2: $ 795k. Total: $ 1.697 million [₹ 11.64 cr]."

Super 30, which has the critics and the audiences quite impressed is also expected to enter the ₹100-crore club soon. Currently, the film is clashing with Kabir Singh and Article 15, but owing to positive reviews, the film has become the first preference among all the three movies, which are currently being played at the theatres.

Meanwhile, netizens are all praises for Hrithik Roshan.

Pallavi Shrivastava @Pallavi74466835: "#super30..Very touching, emotional and inspirational movie.. @iHrithik you are always the best..No words to express. It was a very difficult role but you Rocked it- Fabulous performance. Anand Sir is Bihar's Pride..!!"

Rashmi Bajpayee @Rashmi_Bajpayee: "After a very long duration of 15 years, I watched the superb movies #Super30 with my husband. Such a great movie. Everybody should watch specially teachers and students. Each of the actors/actresses of this movie done the best. @iHrithik u r great."

(Social media posts are unedited)