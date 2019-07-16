Super 30 Box Office Fourth Day Collection: Hrithik Roshan's Film Is Steady On Monday
Hrithik Roshan's latest film, 'Super 30' which released last Friday continues to have a steady run at the box office. Inspired by the real-life story of Patna-based mathematician and founder of 'Super 30' Anand Kumar, the film opened to mixed reactions from the critics and audience.
After earning Rs 50.76 crore over the weekend, the Hrithik Roshan starrer collected around Rs 7 crore on its fourth day of release, stated a report.
Super 30 Passes The Monday Test
According to a report in Box Office India, after earning Rs 50.76 crore over the weekend, Super 30 earned Rs 7 crore on Monday with a drop of 40%. Worldwide, the film has collected over Rs 15 crore in three days.
The Hrithik Roshan Film Has Been Declared Tax-Free In Bihar
After attending a special screening of the movie on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar exempted the film from entertainment tax in Bihar. Soon, Anand Kumar tweeted, "Thanks a lot CM Nitish Kumar ji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi ji making Super 30 tax free. It will help more and more people see the film."
Rakesh Roshan Had Also Praised The Film
The filmmaker had tweeted, "BRILLIANT & INSPIRING with POWERFUL performances, and an apt BGscore makes Vikas Bahl's Super30 a commercial masterpiece," after watching the film starring his son Hrithik.
Hrithik To Celebrate Guru Purnima With Anand Kumar & 'Super 30' Students In Patna?
Meanwhile, according to a report in Asian Age, Hrithik Roshan will be paying a visit to Anand Kumar's home town Patna on the occasion of Guru Purnima. The report, further, stated that the Super 30 students and Anand Kumar had always wanted the actor to visit his hometown and this Guru Purnima will be special for them as he will pay a visit and make the occasion even more special.
