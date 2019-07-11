Super 30 Day 1 Box Office Prediction: Hrithik Roshan's Film Is Expected To Mint Good Numbers

After a gap of nearly two and a half years post Sanjay Gupta's 'Kaabil', Hrithik Roshan is back on the big screen with 'Super 30', a biopic on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar. The film which will hit the big screens this Friday, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The early reviews too are in favour of the film.

Speaking about what attracted him towards the film, Hrithik said in an interview with Gulf News, "Purely the story and the script. There was not a cell in my body that wasn't burning up. I felt there was so much fuel inside me. I was so inspired and so empowered after hearing Anand Kumar's life journey. I wanted the world to know and feel the way I was feeling. 'Super 30's' story had such a good positive energy. On one end of the spectrum, the viewers will be inspired to hope and dream. I also hope that as an individual, you will feel the need to contribute to the world, to the society and our children. It will also inspire the children to dream and hope for the impossible. 'Super 30' will inspires them to make all their dreams possible."

Meanwhile, here's what trade analyst Girish Johar has to say about the film's opening day box office collection.

Trade analyst Girish Johar predicted an opening box office collection of Rs 12 crore for this Hrithik Roshan starrer. He was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, "Hrithik Roshan is returning after two and a half years. Fans are waiting with bated breath and they are keenly waiting for the release. The trailer has struck a chord. It has set the film beautifully. People know what they are getting into. The curiosity among moviegoers is good. It is going to have a good start at the box office." "Super 30 is trending quite well and after 2.5 years Hrithik is coming back. He is a huge star and his fans have been eagerly waiting for the film. The trailer has also done the trick and everyone is expecting the film to do well. Early reports also suggest that Hrithik has done a fantastic job, as always and it's an excellent film. All in all, it's poised to take a good start," Johar told Spotboye in a report. "It's not a commercial Hrithik film with song, dance, and action. It is more of a quality film targeting the multiplexes kind of audience in top cities. I am pretty much confident that the film will the hitting the right chord tomorrow onwards."

