Thackeray FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Film Scores Well In Maharashra!

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest release, 'Thackeray' based on the life of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray has fared well at the box office on its opening day. Directed by Abhijit Panse, the film opened to mixed reviews with praises praising in for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's portrayal of Thackeray. 

    If early reports are to be believed, the movie witnessed almost 10-15 per cent occupancy in other states while in Maharashtra, it saw almost 30-35 per cent occupancy in theatres. Speaking about the first day box office collection, the movie including Hindi and Marathi version minted Rs. 6 crores on Friday.

    Thackeray- Opening Day Box Office Collection

    Taran Adarsh posted, "#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically... #Marathi version has collected very well... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz... Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi."

    Taran Adarsh Had Praised The Film

    The trade analyst had tweeted, "#OneWordReview...
    #Thackeray: GRIPPING. Rating: 3 ½ A fitting tribute to the Supremo... Is engrossing for most parts... Taut screenwriting + Abhijit Panse's skilful direction + Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sterling act makes it a compelling watch... Watch it! #ThackerayReview."

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Playing Thackeray

    Speaking about his initial reaction when approached for the film, the actor was earlier quoted as saying in an interview, "I couldn't believe it. The producer, [Sanjay] Raut saab, approached me and I agreed. I was happy. There was nervousness as well, because I knew I had to work very hard on the role. The film is also in Marathi and Hindi, and I am not familiar with Marathi. So I had to work on the language too."

    Thackeray Received Some Good Reviews

    While speaking about about how the film was faring on its first day, a Pinkvilla report quoted trade analyst Girish Johar as saying, "I am putting around 10-15% and I am hearing some good reviews for it. I am expecting it to pick up in the evening shows. Which movie is doing better amongst the two (Manikarnika and Thackeray), we will only know later in the evening."

