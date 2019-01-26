Thackeray FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Film Fares Well

Thackeray- Opening Day Box Office Collection

As per early estimates, the film which released on a limited number of screens, has minted Rs 3.5 crore (approximately) on day 1 turning out to be the highest opener for Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (We will update the official figure soon.

Taran Adarsh Had Praised The Film

The trade analyst had tweeted, "#OneWordReview...

#Thackeray: GRIPPING. Rating: 3 ½ A fitting tribute to the Supremo... Is engrossing for most parts... Taut screenwriting + Abhijit Panse's skilful direction + Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sterling act makes it a compelling watch... Watch it! #ThackerayReview."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Playing Thackeray

Speaking about his initial reaction when approached for the film, the actor was earlier quoted as saying in an interview, "I couldn't believe it. The producer, [Sanjay] Raut saab, approached me and I agreed. I was happy. There was nervousness as well, because I knew I had to work very hard on the role. The film is also in Marathi and Hindi, and I am not familiar with Marathi. So I had to work on the language too."

Thackeray Received Some Good Reviews

While speaking about about how the film was faring on its first day, a Pinkvilla report quoted trade analyst Girish Johar as saying, "I am putting around 10-15% and I am hearing some good reviews for it. I am expecting it to pick up in the evening shows. Which movie is doing better amongst the two (Manikarnika and Thackeray), we will only know later in the evening."