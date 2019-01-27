Thackeray Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Film Gives Tough Competition To Manikarnika!

Thackeray- Day 2 Box Office Collection

Buzz is that the film received good footfalls registering an overall occupancy of 35-40 per cent which boosted its day 2 collection especially from the Maharashtra circuit. Early reports suggest that the movie minted an estimated collection of Rs. 9 crores on Day 2.

This Is How The Film Fared On Its Opening Day

Talking about the opening box office collection, Thackeray minted Rs. 6 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted, "#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically... #Marathi version has collected very well... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz... Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi."

Thackeray Overseas Box Office Collection

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Thackeray minted Rs. 5,744 USD [Rs. 4.07 lacs] from 20 screens in Australia and Rs. 910 USD [Rs. 64,519] from 3 screens at the New Zealand box office.

Shoojit Sircar Had Called The Film 'Bold & Beautiful'

"Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977," the filmmaker had tweeted.