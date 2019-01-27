Thackeray Saturday (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Film Gives Tough Competition To Manikarnika!
Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray, a biopic on late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray hit the theatrical screens on January 25. Critics and audience are hailing the actor for pulling the character with panache and for bringing back Thackeray to life. Compliments poured in from all across with many declaring Thackeray as Nawaz's career-best performance.
On its the opening day collection, the movie scored well in Maharashtra as compared to the other states. Speaking about the Day 2 box office collection, reports suggest that the box office numbers escalated because of Republic Day holiday.
Thackeray- Day 2 Box Office Collection
Buzz is that the film received good footfalls registering an overall occupancy of 35-40 per cent which boosted its day 2 collection especially from the Maharashtra circuit. Early reports suggest that the movie minted an estimated collection of Rs. 9 crores on Day 2.
This Is How The Film Fared On Its Opening Day
Talking about the opening box office collection, Thackeray minted Rs. 6 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted, "#Thackeray has scored in #Maharashtra specifically... #Marathi version has collected very well... #RepublicDay holiday [today] should help escalate its biz... Fri ₹ 6 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi."
Thackeray Overseas Box Office Collection
According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Thackeray minted Rs. 5,744 USD [Rs. 4.07 lacs] from 20 screens in Australia and Rs. 910 USD [Rs. 64,519] from 3 screens at the New Zealand box office.
Shoojit Sircar Had Called The Film 'Bold & Beautiful'
"Film Thackeray portrays how an Artist becomes a powerful political leader. The film is bold and powerful. @Nawazuddin_S one of our finest actors roars like a tiger.. Congratulations to @rautsanjay61 and @RKpanday1977," the filmmaker had tweeted.