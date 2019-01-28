English
    Thackeray Weekend Box Office Collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Has A Healthy Weekend

    By
    |
    Thackeray Box Office Weekend Collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Amrita Rao | FilmiBeat

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui has enough reasons to rejoice! The actor has been receiving rave reviews from all nook and corners for his brilliant performance in his latest release 'Thackeray'. The film based on the life of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray opened to mixed reviews and is scoring well in Maharashtra as compared to other states.

    The film received an opening collection of Rs. 6 crores on Friday which was followed by a jump on Day 2 as it minted Rs. 10 crores as it benefited from Republic Day holiday. Here's how the film fared on Sunday.

    Thackeray- Weekend Box Office Collection

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the three-day box office collection and wrote, "#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi."

    Thackeray Is Nawazuddin's Highest Solo Grosser

    The biopic is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's highest solo grosser after Manjhi-The Mountain Man [Rs. 12.53 crore].

    The Film Has Already Recovered Its Cost

    Made in the budget of 20 crores including P & A and released only in 1300 screens, the makers have declared Thackeray a sure shot super hit.

    Thackeray Day 3 Overseas Box Office

    The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer collected 7,502 USD [Rs. 5.31 lacs] from 22 screens in Australia and 1,449 USD [1.02 lacs] from 4 screens in New Zealand.

    On The Other Hand, Uri Continues To Slay At The Box Office

    In its third week, Uri: The Surgical Strike minted Rs. 23. 35 crores taking the total box office collection to Rs. 157.38 crores.

    "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is rocking... Puts up a fantastic total in Weekend 3... The incredible trending is an eye opener... Has strong chance of joining ₹ 200 cr Club... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 157.38 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
