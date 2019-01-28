Thackeray Weekend Box Office Collection: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Has A Healthy Weekend

Thackeray- Weekend Box Office Collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the three-day box office collection and wrote, "#Thackeray has a healthy weekend... #Marathi version is dominating with superb biz, while #Hindi version is best in #Maharashtra... Fri 6 cr, Sat 10 cr, Sun 6.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.90 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Marathi."

Thackeray Is Nawazuddin's Highest Solo Grosser

The biopic is Nawazuddin Siddiqui's highest solo grosser after Manjhi-The Mountain Man [Rs. 12.53 crore].

The Film Has Already Recovered Its Cost

Made in the budget of 20 crores including P & A and released only in 1300 screens, the makers have declared Thackeray a sure shot super hit.

Thackeray Day 3 Overseas Box Office

The Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer collected 7,502 USD [Rs. 5.31 lacs] from 22 screens in Australia and 1,449 USD [1.02 lacs] from 4 screens in New Zealand.

On The Other Hand, Uri Continues To Slay At The Box Office

In its third week, Uri: The Surgical Strike minted Rs. 23. 35 crores taking the total box office collection to Rs. 157.38 crores.

"#UriTheSurgicalStrike is rocking... Puts up a fantastic total in Weekend 3... The incredible trending is an eye opener... Has strong chance of joining ₹ 200 cr Club... [Week 3] Fri 4.40 cr, Sat 9.75 cr, Sun 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 157.38 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh," tweeted Taran Adarsh.