    The Lion King Box Office Day 1 Collection

    By
    |

    The Lion King has performed exceptionally well on its first day at the Indian box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#TheLionKing roars... Opens in double digits on Day 1... Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]... Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes... Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions."

    the-lion-king-box-office-day-1-collection

    Superstar Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan has voiced for King Mufasa and his son Simba respectively in the Hindi version of The Lion King. Shahrukh had said that 'The Lion King' is a movie that his entire family loves the most and holds a very special place in their hearts.

    "As a father, I can totally relate with Mufasa and the endearing relationship he shares with his son Simba. The legacy of Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic re-imagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me. We are most excited that AbRam is going to watch this," Shahrukh had said in a statement.

    Helmed by Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man and The Jungle Book, Disney's The Lion King released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

