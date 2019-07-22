Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King has set the Indian box office on fire. The Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King, which has voice-overs by Shahrukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan, was highly appreciated by fans and critics. The Hindi dubbed version also has voice-overs by stars such as Ashish Vidyarthi (Scar), Shreyas Talpade (Timon), Sanjay Mishra (Pumbaa) and Asrani (Zazu), with vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik.

Speaking of its weekend collection, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#TheLionKing sets the BO on ... Proves all forecasts/predictions wrong, as biz crosses ₹ 50 cr in 3 days... Trends much, much better than #TheJungleBook [₹ 40.19 cr]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr. Total: ₹ 54.75 cr. India biz. All versions." (-sic)

He further tweeted, "#TheLionKing is the second #Hollywood film to cross ₹ 50 cr NBOC [opening weekend] in *2019*... Earlier, #AvengersEndgame had set a new benchmark by collecting ₹ 50 cr+ every single day: [Fri] ₹ 53.60 cr, [Sat] ₹ 52.20 cr, [Sun] ₹ 52.85 cr. India biz. All versions." (-sic)

Earlier, Shahrukh Khan had said in a statement, "The Lion King is that one movie that my entire family loves the most and it holds a very special place in our hearts. The legacy of (The) Lion King is timeless; and being a part of this iconic reimagining with my son Aryan makes it extra special for me."

"I am forever grateful and thankful to all my fans from the UAE, who have always showered their love on me, and I am ecstatic that they will be able to watch the Hindi version of The Lion King, a film that will always be close to my heart," had added SRK.