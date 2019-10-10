The Sky Is Pink Box Office Prediction (Day 1): Priyanka Chopra's Film Is Expected To Mint This Much!

The Sky Is Pink First Day Box Office Prediction

A Hindustan Times report quoted trade analyst Girish Johar as saying that 'The Sky Is Pink' is targeted at the niche audience. Talking about the first day box-office collections, he said, "It is an upmarket film, a human drama for limited audience. It will release only in big cities and metros and will possibly open at around Rs 3 - 4 crore."

Positive Reviews Might Work In Favour Of The Film

"There is some buzz due to Priyanka and Farhan. The performance of the film will largely rely on word of mouth during the second half and the following weekend," added Johar.

Will Its Business Get Affected By Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's 'War'?

To this, the trade analyst said, "War is a massy film which offers general entertainment. The audience base for The Sky Is Pink is different. It caters to mature audience so competing with War may not make such a big difference. War is a very big film and will continue to march at its own pace."

He further explained, "The Sky Is Pink will release in multiplexes where there are multiple screens. Its currently targeting 1000-1200 screens which it can easily get in multiplexes. It will also be nine days to War's release so that can be managed."

The Audience Is The King

"If the audience likes the film, it will improve on Friday evening and our prediction of Rs 3-4 crore can reach Rs 5-6 crore," said Johar when asked if the film will pick up business on Friday evening.

Will 'The Sky Is Pink' Enter The 100 Crore Club?

"Its not a 100 crore film. It should not be a benchmark for appreciation of a film. Every film has a different target. If it will be fantastic if it makes it to Rs 100 crore club," said the trade analyst.