      The Sky Is Pink FIRST DAY Box Office Collections: A Slow Start For Priyanka Chopra's Film

      By
      |

      After a gap of four years, Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood comeback with Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which released in theatres on Friday (October 11, 2019). The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

      'The Sky Is Pink' is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Zaira plays Aisha in the film while Priyanka and Farhan essay the role of her parents. While the film opened to good reviews from the critics, it began its journey at the box office on a slow note. According to a report in Box Office India, the film minted approximately Rs 2.50 crore on the first day of its release.

      Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted on social media after watching the film.

      Maneesha @maneesh_kp

      "Movie recommendation #TheSkyIsPink A very inspiring movie. Wonderful performance from everyone involved. But surprise surprise, watch it and you'll sense who the real stars are. Glad to have come across the movie." (sic)

      Iram Parveen Bilal @irampbilal

      "#shonalibose darling, this one's your masterpiece! Your wisdom and life experience made every second hold so strong and vibratingly authentic. And

      @priyankachopra, @FarOutAkhtar, @ZairaWasimmm

      and the entire cast were just sublime. People, go watch #TheSkyIsPink this weekend!" (sic)

      The Jolly Roger @pathareakshay

      @priyankachopra Spotted the 'Ishani' Easter egg in #TheSkyIsPink what a Brilliant movie. Should be in India's Oscar entry next year. This is quality cinema." (sic)

      Chetna Kapoor @chetnak92

      "#TheSkyIsPink A perfect blend of humor and heart. There's much to make you laugh and cry. Funny, poignant & full of life, it easily qualifies as one of the best movies of the year so far. @FarOutAkhtar

      @priyankachopra @RSVPMovies @PurplePebblePic

      @roykapurfilms." (sic)

      The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Leaves You Misty-eyed With Her Heartfelt Performance!

      Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
