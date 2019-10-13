    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Sky Is Pink SECOND DAY Box Office Collections: Priyanka Chopra's Film Fails To Impress

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra made her comeback in Bollywood after four years with Shonali Bose's latest release, 'The Sky Is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is based on the real-life story of late. Aisha Chaudhary who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with a life-threatening disease called pulmonary fibrosis.

      tippy

      Despite glowing reviews from the critics, the Priyanka-Farhan starrer began on a dull note by just Rs 2.50 crore on Day 1. Early estimates suggest that the second day box-office collections is expected to be around Rs 4-5 crores.

      Speaking about why she chose to take up this film, Priyanka recently told Indian Express, "I had finished working on the third season of Quantico. Playing Alex Parrish had become easy. I was looking for something to challenge me. After I finished reading the script, I sat quietly for about an hour. I thought about life, loss, and laughter. I was moved by it and that's what you want."

      She also spoke about how she prepped for her role and revealed, "I did a lot of prep before the filming, including meeting the woman on whose life the story is based. I am not a mother. I can claim to empathise but not understand what it feels like to lose a child. So I depended a lot on Shonali Bose (the director), who has also lost a child."

      'The Sky Is Pink' is facing some stiff competition from Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff's high-octane action thriller, 'War' which continues to have a successful run at the theatrical screens. The Siddharth Anand directorial has already minted Rs. 235. 60 crore in its second week of release and is expected to dominate the box office until Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 4' hits the big screens on October 25, 2019.

      The Sky Is Pink Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Leaves You Misty-eyed With Her Heartfelt Performance!

      More PRIYANKA CHOPRA News

      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue