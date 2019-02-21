Total Dhamaal Box Office Prediction: This Ajay-Anil Starrer Expected To Collect Rs 13 Crore On Day 1

Total Dhamaal Box Office Prediction (Day 1)

According to trade Girish Johar, this Indra Kumar is expected to mint Rs. 13 crore on its opening day.

The Film Will Have A Good Start At The Box Office Because Of Its Cast

Johar told Indian Express, "The film is toplined by stars like Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh and these are fantastic names to lure the audience. Also, Indra Kumar is a great director. The trailer has been received well too, so I believe it will have a good start at the ticket counters."

Comedy Films Do Work At The Box Office

The report further had the trade analyst saying that the success of the previous Dhamaal films will add to the performance of Total Dhamaal which is releasing in over 2500 screens.

The Film Has A Mass Appeal

"This is a film which should register a big opening as it caters to huge social strata. It should appeal to the kids, elders and should perform well in the single screens, multiplexes and tier-2, tier-3 cities, which is a huge chunk. It's from a director who has succeeded more often than not," said film distributor Akshaye Rathi to HT.

The Film Is Expected To Cross The 100 Crore Mark

"Total Dhamaal should get a terrific response. Mass entertainers are the ones which get the best value in satellite rights."

Will Gully Boy Affect Total Dhamaal's Box Office?

To this Girish Johar said, "Gully Boy has been appreciated but it has only centred around certain key pockets namely Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. It has fared a little less in the north and obviously, in other regions, even lesser.

So, I don't think it will impact the collections of Total Dhamaal as it is for a selected audience whereas the latter is an all-out no brainer, family comedy film.

Total Dhamaal will be the first choice unless it has completely trashy content. People will go for it for good laughter and if it succeeds in doing that, it will have no competition."

Akshaye Rathi too added, "Gully Boy caters to the multiplex audience while Total Dhamaal is for the masses."