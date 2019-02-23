Total Dhamaal FIRST DAY (Friday) Box Office Collection: Ajay-Anil-Madhuri Film Gets A Fabulous Start

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 1 Collection: Ajay Devgn | Anil Kapoor | Madhuri Dixit | FilmiBeat

Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal, the third film in the franchise, hit the big screens on Friday this week. The film which boosts of stellar star cast including Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and others, has witnessed a good opening at the box office.

While the comic caper received mixed reviews from the critics, the film succeeded in grabbing the audience's audience and had them flocking to theatres. Reportedly, the adventure comedy got an average occupancy of around 35-40 percent in theatres on morning shows in major cities, but the footfalls increased in the evening. According the early estimates, Total Dhamaal has minted approx. Rs 15 crore on its opening day.

Meanwhile, here's how the netizens reacted after watching this multistarrer-

Adyah ‏ @iLaavish #OneWordReview...#TotalDhamaal : FANTASTIC. is funny specially in 1st half. Its a no brainer fast paced family entertainer, lavishly shot & 2nd half is moderate...

#TotalDhamaalReview." Manoj K Sharma ‏ @manojksharma2 "I cannot express my feeling in words to describe how happy I am after seeing #TotalDhamaal . This one such film which restore the era of 90's with clean , musical entertainer where you can go and watch the film with whole family.. everyone was outstanding in #TotalDhamaal." 💕 Fathima Lockhat 💕 ‏ @FATZ94457824 "Just watched #TotalDhamaal in South Africa It was extremely impressive . Simply loved it . It was so hilarious & entertaining . @MadhuriDixit You were absolutely outstanding as usual Loved every scene of yours . You are just so flawless & stunning #Blockbuster 10/10." Sia Shah ‏ @_siashah "@AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi #SanjayMishra you guys are phenomenal in #TotalDhamaal . Missing @duttsanjay in this movie." Sabereen Rahman ‏ @Sabereen "@iamjohnylever speaking Bengali is one of the best highlights of #TotalDhamaal Pure comic genius!!!! #MoonMoon."

