Total Dhamaal (Second Day) Box Office Collection: Film Mints Rs 20.40 Crore On Saturday

Ajay Devgn-Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit starrer Total Dhamaal which hit the theatrical screens on February 22 is having a strong run at the box office. While the film received mixed reviews from the critics, the audience on the other hand, have given it a thumbs up.

After minting an opening box office collection of Rs. 16.50 crores on Friday, Total Dhamaal collected Rs 20.40 crore on Saturday. The two-day box office collection now stands at Rs 36.90 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TotalDhamaal sets BO on on Day 2... Metros/plexes join the party, thus contributing to an impressive total... Will score bigger numbers on Day 3, since families/kids are patronising it... Eyes ₹ 60 cr [+/-] weekend... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr. Total: ₹ 36.90 cr."

Meanwhile, here's what the Twitterati have to say about this Indra Kumar directorial-

Shivendra Pratap Singh ‏ @shivendratinku "@ajaydevgn beautiful and entertaining movie #TotalDhamaal everybody was awesome @Riteishd @ArshadWarsi #sanjaymishra @AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit #javedjafery love you all." Prajakta Korde ‏ @Praju08 "Saw #TotalDhamaal My son who doesnot understand Hindi was laughing like crazy..CLEAN entertainment after long time .... @MadhuriDixit you were awesome in every frame .I fall short of words to describe youyou all did wonderful job@AnilKapoor @Riteishd @bomanirani @ArshadWarsi" Nitesh Shravane ‏ @NiteshShravane "Last Night Watched #TotalDhamaal movie with my family....It was full of comedy..My Whole family loved this film so much...@Riteishd Bhau again proved he is the only Baap Of Comedy God bless u @Riteishd Bhau

@ArshadWarsi U nailed it#TotalDhamaalTotalEntertainer." Sayeeda Parkar ‏ @Hashmats "@jaavedjaaferi @ArshadWarsi your Jodi is #TotalDhamaal. U both stole the show with ur amazing acting and comic timing. There should be a movie based on ur Jodi. All actors have done well, but u 2 were." Narifa Singh ‏ @NarifaS "Watched #TotalDhamaal with my kids and we had a blast. I laughed from beginning to end. Thank you for such an entertainer and clean family movie. All of my favorite actors in one frame, now that doesn't happen everyday. Much love and success to you all."

