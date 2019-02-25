Total Dhamaal Weekend Box Office Report: Ajay-Anil-Madhuri Film Swims Past 60 Crore!

Total Dhamaal Box Office Day 1 Collection: Ajay Devgn | Anil Kapoor | Madhuri Dixit | FilmiBeat

The adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal is having an impressive run at the box office. The third film in the franchise has attracted great word of mouth from the audience thus collecting a fantastic Sunday earning of 25.50cr taking the three-day box office collection to a total of Rs. 62.40 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#TotalDhamaal hits the ball out of the park... Swims past ₹ 60 cr... Word of mouth came into play on Day 1 itself... Terrific in mass circuits... Big growth at metros/plexes [Day 2 and 3]... Fri 16.50 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 25.50 cr. Total: ₹ 62.40 cr. India biz."

He further wrote, "#TotalDhamaal day-wise growth... Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 23.64% Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 25% Well begun is half done... #TotalDhamaal passes preliminary test [weekend] with distinction marks... Day 4 [Mon] is a litmus test... Needs to maintain the rhythm to emerge a Hit."

Meanwhile, here's what the netizens have to say about this movie-

Anuj Radia ‏@TheAnujRadia "I love how @MadhuriDixit is sole sane & clever role amidst a Male dominated cast in #TotalDhamaal. Interestingly #IndraKumar's Raja was remembered more for the female protagonist, rather than d Male titular character. So good to see #MadhuriDixit in comedy avatar after so long!❤️" Aneeta ‏ @AneetaRadoja "Watched #TotalDhamaal my youngest daughter who does not like watching any film. could not stop laughing especially the hugs between @Riteishd & D Gorilla my 12 year old daughter loved @ajaydevgn 's laugh before the sky diving scene, she laughed all the way home.." siddharth ojha ‏ @Doctor52304232 "#TotalDhamaal is epic, haven't seen such a great comedy since a very long time.Hats off to @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit @ArshadWarsi @jaavedjaaferi @bomanirani @iamjohnylever @Riteishd @Indra_kumar_9 @sanjaymishra and the rest of the cast,#GreatJob." Sukriti Kumra 🖤 🇮🇳 💜 ‏ @KumraSukriti "#TotalDhamaal was actually total dhamaal. Sheer comedy with nice content. Delightful specially for kids. Must watch with your family @ajaydevgn @AnilKapoor @MadhuriDixit @Riteishd @ArshadWarsi #JavedJaffrey all were awesome." Shobhit Rawal ‏ @RawalShobhit "Yes I laughed. To be honest I laughed a lot. #TotalDhamaal is a laugh riot. Leave your mind, your stress at home and just enjoy the ride. I liked it. Congratulations! @AnilKapoor and team #TotalDhamaal."

ALSO READ: Total Dhamaal Movie Review: This Ajay Devgn-Anil Kapoor Film Fails To Be A Paisa-vasool Ride!