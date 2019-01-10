Uri & The Accidental Prime Minister Box Office Prediction

Day One Box Office Prediction Of Uri

Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express, "Assuming that there will be a positive word of mouth, the action-based film Uri will earn Rs 4-5 crore on its opening day."

The Promotional Activities Of The Film Have Been Put Across Well

The trailer, the small snippets from the film and the other promotional activities have been put across well. It is a sensitive military drama but also looks like an urban film which will probably invite more audience to the multiplexes," said Johar.

Vicky Kaushal Is One Of The USPs Of The Film

He further added, "Definitely people are looking forward to seeing Kaushal as a military officer after he delivered good performances last year. He is one of the USPs of Uri."

The Subject Of Uri Is Very Raw

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi told HT, "Uri is a movie on a subject which is very raw and about which all of us as Indians feel strongly. The film should get traction at the box office."

'People Know That Vicky Is A Good Actor'

For every actor, there is a journey from where he goes from being an actor to a star. Vicky is on that journey. He has done such characters so far that people relate to him, identify him courtesy movies like Sanju and Raazi among others.

People know that Vicky is a good actor and now that he is established and people recognise him, it is time to play on the front foot and do movies where the onus of recovery is on Vicky besides the content.

A Vicky Kaushal on the box office is as good or bad as Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana today.

While people like him and relate to him, it's not clear if there are enough people who will come to watch him irrespective of how good or bad the movie is. The content of the film can help Vicky catapult himself in the league of stars very soon."

Will Uri Cross The 100 Crore Mark Like Raazi?

To this, Rathi added, "The possibility is certainly there but it depends on how entertaining the script is. If the script is engaging enough, anything can happen.

The onus for a film's success also lies on the writer and director of the film. If it will make it to the Rs 100 crore club depends how well it is written, narrated and directed."

Speaking About The Accidental Prime Minister

The film is expected to mint around Rs. 3-4 crores.

Trade analyst Girish Johar said, "The controversies around the film have increased the awareness around it. Also, the story involves the premier family of the country so there is a lot of political buzz around it. Some are even looking at it as political agenda.

Anupam Kher playing the role of former PM Manmohan Singh has also raised many eyebrows. So, with so much talk happening around the film, it is expected to earn Rs 3-4 crores on its opening day."

Will Simmba Continue Its Golden Run At The Box Office?

Johar added, "If both The Accidental Prime Minister and Uri: The Surgical Strike fail to have a positive word of mouth, Simmba will take over and once again the weekend will be ruled by the masala entertainer."