Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection (Day 2) Saturday: The Movie Gets Bigger & Stronger!

Uri (Day 2) Saturday Box Office Collection

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike raked in a whopping Rs 12.43 Crore at the box office on Saturday (Day 2). Trada analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri."

Uri (Day 1) Friday Box Office Collection

Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a whopping Rs 8.20 Crores at the box office on Friday (Day 1) of its release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#2019 begins with a bang... #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start... Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3... Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri."

Sunday Box Office Expectations

As per the early estimates, it is reported that Uri: The Surgical Strike might collect anywhere between Rs 15 - 20 Crore at the box office on Day 3, Sunday. The total collection for Friday and Saturday is Rs 20.63 Crore. It's an impressive number, folks!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Budget

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crore and it looks like the movie will get the returns on investment withing the first 3 days itself. Uri released in over 2200 screens across the country.