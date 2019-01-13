English
    Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection (Day 2) Saturday: The Movie Gets Bigger & Stronger!

    Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike released on January 11, 2019 and the movie received a lot of positive reviews from all corners. The patriotic movie struck the right chord among the masses and the footfalls to the theatres were much more than expected and in return, boosted the prospects at the box office as the movie is minting big money. The word of mouth was enough to attract the audiences and the Saturday (Day 2) box office collections stands tall and strong.

    Uri (Day 2) Saturday Box Office Collection

    The Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike raked in a whopping Rs 12.43 Crore at the box office on Saturday (Day 2). Trada analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri."

    Uri (Day 1) Friday Box Office Collection

    Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a whopping Rs 8.20 Crores at the box office on Friday (Day 1) of its release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#2019 begins with a bang... #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start... Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3... Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri."

    Sunday Box Office Expectations

    As per the early estimates, it is reported that Uri: The Surgical Strike might collect anywhere between Rs 15 - 20 Crore at the box office on Day 3, Sunday. The total collection for Friday and Saturday is Rs 20.63 Crore. It's an impressive number, folks!

    Uri: The Surgical Strike Budget

    The Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crore and it looks like the movie will get the returns on investment withing the first 3 days itself. Uri released in over 2200 screens across the country.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
