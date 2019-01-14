Uri: The Surgical Strike (Day 3) Sunday Box Office Collection: It's A Terrific & Successful Weekend
Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has been receiving a lot of positive reviews from all corners and the patriotic movie struck the right chord among the masses and the footfalls to the theatres ended up being much more than expected and in return, boosted the prospects at the box office as the movie is minting big money and also crossed the returns on investment. Uri: The Surgical Strike is the first hit of 2019 and Vicky Kaushal is here to stay put in Bollywood.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (Day 3) Sunday Box Office Collection
The Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a whopping Rs 15.10 Core at the box office on Sunday (Day 3).Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on (fire) on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."
Weekend Collection Got The Movie A Big Boost
The Saturday and Sunday box office collection gave the movie a big boost as it minted a whopping Rs 27.53 Crore on the first weekend. The movie is now officially the first hit of 2019.
Uri: The Surgical Strike Budget
Uri: The Surgical Strike was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crores and it successfully crossed the returns on investment by earning Rs 35.73 Crores. The film released in over 2200 theatres all across India.
Weekday - The Test Of Time
Now that the first 3 days of Uri: The Surgical Strike started on a good note, the real test is on the weekdays. We'll have to wait and watch if the Vicky Kaushal starrer can stand the test of time during the weekdays. Going by the posivite buzz surrounding the movie, Uri might do well in the weekdays as well.
