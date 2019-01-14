Uri: The Surgical Strike (Day 3) Sunday Box Office Collection: It's A Terrific & Successful Weekend

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Day 3) Sunday Box Office Collection

The Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a whopping Rs 15.10 Core at the box office on Sunday (Day 3).Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on (fire) on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

Weekend Collection Got The Movie A Big Boost

The Saturday and Sunday box office collection gave the movie a big boost as it minted a whopping Rs 27.53 Crore on the first weekend. The movie is now officially the first hit of 2019.

Uri: The Surgical Strike Budget

Uri: The Surgical Strike was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crores and it successfully crossed the returns on investment by earning Rs 35.73 Crores. The film released in over 2200 theatres all across India.

Weekday - The Test Of Time

Now that the first 3 days of Uri: The Surgical Strike started on a good note, the real test is on the weekdays. We'll have to wait and watch if the Vicky Kaushal starrer can stand the test of time during the weekdays. Going by the posivite buzz surrounding the movie, Uri might do well in the weekdays as well.