Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection (Day 1) Friday: The Movie Starts Off On A Flying Note

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection (Day 1) Friday

Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a whopping Rs 8.20 Crores at the box office on Friday (Day 1) of its release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#2019 begins with a bang... #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start... Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3... Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri."

Uri: Weekend Box Office Predictions

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is expected to rake in more money during the weekend and as per estimates, the film might collect anywhere between Rs 10 to 15 Crore on Day 2, Saturday.

Uri: Sunday Box Office Predictions

Since the word of mouth to Uri: The Surgical Strike is pretty strong and good across allcorners, the Sunday (Day 3) box office prediction is estimated to be somewhere between Rs 15 to 18 Crores at the box office.

Uri Budget & Screens Across The Country

Uri was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crores and the movie will might get the returns on investment by the first weekend itself. Uri released in over 2200 screens all across India.