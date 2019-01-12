English
    Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection (Day 1) Friday: The Movie Starts Off On A Flying Note

    By
    |

    Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike released on January 11, 2019 and the movie received a lot of positive reviews from all corners. The patriotic movie struck the right chord among the masses and the footfalls to the theatres was much more than expected. The word of mouth was enough to attract the audiences and the Friday (Day 1) collections started off on a positive note and the weekend collections will give the movie a boost at the box office.

    Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection (Day 1) Friday

    Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a whopping Rs 8.20 Crores at the box office on Friday (Day 1) of its release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#2019 begins with a bang... #UriTheSurgicalStrike embarks on a flying start... Should witness growth on Day 2 and Day 3... Fri ₹ 8.20 cr. India biz. #Uri."

    Uri: Weekend Box Office Predictions

    Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike is expected to rake in more money during the weekend and as per estimates, the film might collect anywhere between Rs 10 to 15 Crore on Day 2, Saturday.

    Uri: Sunday Box Office Predictions

    Since the word of mouth to Uri: The Surgical Strike is pretty strong and good across allcorners, the Sunday (Day 3) box office prediction is estimated to be somewhere between Rs 15 to 18 Crores at the box office.

    Uri Budget & Screens Across The Country

    Uri was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crores and the movie will might get the returns on investment by the first weekend itself. Uri released in over 2200 screens all across India.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 13:51 [IST]
