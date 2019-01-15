Uri: The Surgical Strike (Day 4) Monday Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal Starrer Is Unshakeable!

Uri: Monday (Day 4) Box Office Collection

Uri: The Surgical Strike has been unshakable even on a Monday as the movie collected Rs 10.51 Crores at the box office on Day 4. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#UriTheSurgicalStrike is unshakable... Excellent on Day 4... Higher than Day 1... Will cross ₹ 50 cr today... Trending better than #Raazi, #Stree and #BadhaaiHo... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr. Total: ₹ 46.24 cr. India biz. #Uri #HowsTheJosh."

Uri: First Weekend Box Office Collection

The opening day and the first weekend box office collection for Uri: The Surgical Strike came as a gift to the film-makers from the audiences as it made a whopping Rs 35.73 Crores in just 3 days of its release.

Uri Budget & Screens Across India

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crores and the movie has crossed its returns on investment and is the first hit movie of 2019. Vicky Kaushal is surely on a roll!

The Weekday Test For Uri

Now that on Monday the movie earned Rs 10.51 Crores, we'll have to wait and watch if the movie can stand tall in the other days of the week. Also, the movie is nearing it's 50 Crores collection and we'll have to wait and watch if it can cross the Rs 100 Crore mark as Republic day is just a week around the corner.