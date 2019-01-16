Uri The Surgical Strike (Day 5) Tuesday Box Office Collection: Nothing Can Stop Vicky Kaushal's Film

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Day 5) Tuesday Box Office Collection

Uri: The Surgical Strike collected a mind-blowing Rs 9.57 Crore on (Day 5) Tuesday at the box office. This is really an impressive number despite it being a working weekday. Kudos to the team for achieving this marvellous feat.

Uri's Monday (Day 4) Box Office Collection Was Impressive Too!

Even on a Monday, the Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer raked in 10.51 Crores at the box office and stood tall and proud. The movie has now crossed the Rs 50 Crores mark and currently stands at 55.81 Crores at the box office.

Uri Is Winning Praises All Across The Country!

"Uri: The Surgical Strike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO... East. West. North. South. It's #Uri wave right now... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 55.81 cr. India biz," tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The First Hit Of 2019: Uri

Uri: The Surgical Strike has been declared Bollywood's first hit of 2019. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 25 Crores and crossed the returns on investment easily and currently stands at Rs 55.81 Crores. Given another week, the Vicky Kaushal starrer might cross the Rs 100 Crore mark as well.